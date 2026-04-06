3 New Magical Creatures Confirmed For Harry Potter’s Reboot (That Weren’t in the Movies)

The new Harry Potter series coming to HBO Max got a new preview showing what is coming, and this includes three new magical creatures that were not in the original movies. The new Harry Potter TV series will have seasons of eight episodes each, so the showrunners can bring in several things from the novels that the movies couldn’t do at two hours in length. This includes showing more characters other than Harry Potter and his friends, and it also includes subplots that had to be left out of the movies for time constraints. It also means that more fun things can be added, including at least three magical creatures the original movies never featured.

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Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic had a segment that spoke to the Harry Potter creature designers, and after revealing everything was being made practically without CGI, they showed off three creatures that were not in the original movies. These included the Jobberknoll, Flobberworms, and Fire Crabs.

FIRST LOOK at some of the creatures we will get to see in the first season of the HARRY POTTER TV series



· Jobberknoll

· Flobberworms

· Fire Crabs



I have to say, the animatronics we saw were truly impressive! pic.twitter.com/qnAY7EfCHl — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) April 5, 2026

Harry Potter HBO Max Series to Use Practical Creature Effects

Image Courtesy of HBO Max

John Nolan, who worked on the original Harry Potter movies also works on the HBO Max series and he said that the team has created everything from the student’s owls to creatures like Ron’s rat Scabbers and other creatures like Flobberworms. These are all created as a combination of animatronics and creature effects. While breaking down the effects, they showed some in action, including Hedwig and the Fire Crabs.

Among the creatures, the Jobberknoll, Flobberworms, and Fire Crabs were never shown in the movies, but will debut in the Harry Potter HBO Max series. The Jobberknoll is a small blue speckled magical bird who was best known for never making a single sound until they die, at which time they scream every sound it ever heard backwards. They never made their first appearance until Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The Flobberworms are toothless brown magical worms, and their appearance in the preview showed they are also extremely slimy. They made their first appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban novel.

The most impressive was the Fire Crabs, and a lot was shown about these magical creatures in Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic. These are large, tortoise-like magical crabs that have jewels in their shells and, as their name indicates, they shoot fire from their butts. This was shown in a behind-the-scenes clip, where it appeared a Fire Crab was in a storefront in what appeared to be Dignan Alley and blasted the fire from its backside, which was all done using practical effects. These have appeared in several Harry Potter video games as creatures for the players to kill or blast. In the books, they made their first appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

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