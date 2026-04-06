Harry Potter Fans Think First Look at The Most Important Cut Character Was Finally Revealed by HBO Max Special

HBO Max has just revealed a new look at December’s Harry Potter reboot series, with a surprising amount of magic packed into its 30-minute runtime. The special includes looks at the Golden Trio’s audition tapes, insight from the art department, the confirmation of a cut Scabbers scene that didn’t make the movies, and better looks at some of Hogwart’s professors. It’s all about hype building, and the biggest message is just how much detail has gone into it. It’s clearly a real labor of love, and an expensive one at that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there’s not a lot of shocking content, the hint that we’ll get Scabbers vs Goyle on the train is great fun, but there may also be an even bigger secret hidden in the footage. According to some eagle-eyed Harry Potter fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter), the special also showed the first look at Peeves the Poltergeist:

First look at Peeves in the HARRY POTTER TV series 👻



I’d have imagined him a bit more colourful, but then again, it’s only concept art! We’re still waiting to find out who will play the role in the HBO series pic.twitter.com/wEOQ9VJpp0 — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) April 5, 2026

Peeves is One of the Harry Potter Reboot’s Most Exciting New Additions

Peeves was, famously, planned to appear in Chris Columbus’ adaptation of The Sorcerer’s Stone with British comedian Rik Mayall cast. But in the end, Hogwart’s resident trickster was left on the cutting room floor, and no footage has ever been revealed. So far, Peeves hasn’t been cast in the new Philosopher’s Stone series, despite most of the major cast being set, but it’s the kind of character you could imagine might have a fairly big comedy name attached. But is this figure in the concept art really Peeves? So far, it’s unclear, but it’s certainly compelling.

We do know Peeves was known to wear a hat, and the obviously older style clothes would fit the poltergeist, but this art doesn’t fit the description of the character. He’s described as wearing loud, outlandish clothes, including a bell-covered hat and an orange bow tie, and his look very much reflects his personality. Muted green colors, more befitting a woodland imp don’t really work with that description. So the jury is out, despite how exciting it would be to finally get a look at the new Peeves.

Peeves’ return is huge for the series: while there were several characters cut from the movies who could return in HBO’s reboot series, Peeves felt like the biggest loss. He was the counterbalance to the Hogwarts ghosts, and his “redemption” arc, where he ultimately joined the battle of Hogwarts after being a bit of a menace through the first 6 books, was genuinely great. As the series is looking to distinguish itself from the movies – and is already being criticized for not being distinct enough – Peeves being involved will be a huge boost to that intent. Even if he’s likely to be annoying.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!