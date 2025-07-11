Harry Potter’s Reboot Has The Perfect Way To Atone For Cutting A Missing Character From The Original Movies

Ever since the Harry Potter reboot confirmed the inclusion of Peeves, one big question has lingered: how will they do it right this time? That noisy, mischievous poltergeist, always causing trouble at Hogwarts, was completely cut from the original films (even though he did appear in the game Hogwarts Legacy). But here’s the thing most people don’t know: his removal wasn’t the plan from the beginning. Actor Rik Mayall actually filmed scenes for the first movie, only to be cut later on. Sadly, he passed away in 2014, but one of his last roles, in the comedy series Drop Dead Fred, showed exactly the kind of chaotic energy Peeves needs – and probably what the production had in mind at the time. Now, the new reboot series has a chance to fix that. And surprisingly, the perfect replacement for Mayall is obvious to anyone who knows British sitcoms: Greg Davies.

He’s easily the most obvious and logical choice for the role, not just because he physically resembles Mayall (even though he’s taller), but because their comedic styles are super similar. Davies has that same mix of sarcasm, absurdity, and delivery that Peeves needs. He knows how to switch between sharp wit and big, explosive energy, which makes him a great match for the poltergeist’s chaotic personality. Unlike a lot of comedians who stick to just verbal jokes, Davies throws himself fully into expressive movement. He’s great at balancing chaos and control, exactly what you want in a character like this.

And the wildest part? Davies actually played Mayall’s son in Man Down. It’s the kind of casting connection that almost feels like fate. So, the fact that the reboot might finally include Peeves doesn’t just mean bringing back a fan-favorite character, but it’s also a way to honor Mayall’s legacy while giving it a fresh spin for today’s audience. Getting someone like Davies, who carries that same spirit so naturally, honestly feels like the smartest and most respectful move they could make.

Peeves might not be one of the most important characters, sure, but there’s no denying he plays a key role in showing Hogwarts (and the wizarding world) as something alive and messy, not just a spooky castle. Since the show wants to stick closer to the original books, now’s the perfect time to bring him back. Peeves adds just the right spark, especially with this reboot having more room to breathe and go deeper into the everyday life of the school. The routine, the classes – they could really use Peeves, even just as comic relief.

Also, a series format gives time to build Peeves out properly, show all his layers, and use humor in smarter, more balanced ways. With Davies in the role, the show could really make the most of that blend between comedy and darker themes. The actor is great at jumping between over-the-top chaos and a kind of unsettling edge, like he did in Man Down, where even the funniest scenes had a weird tension underneath. It’s the kind of tone Peeves needs to feel funny, but also unpredictable.

Besides, with all the technology available now, he could finally look as real as fans always imagined – no more limitations when it comes to ghosts flying across the screen. And with a slower pace, Peeves could have real space to shine without getting in the way of the bigger plot. He brings something the movies didn’t always have: real fun and personality. In the series, the chance to expand this character over multiple episodes is the perfect excuse to explore the wilder, weirder side of the wizarding world. And that’s exactly what people want: the full experience that the books gave them.

Why Was Peeves Cut From the Harry Potter Movies?

The answer to this question seems obvious – and it is. Mayall’s scenes as Peeves in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone were cut because of tone and logistical issues, plain and simple. Back then, filming a rowdy ghost flying around and causing chaos was a real challenge. On top of that, Peeves just didn’t fit with the increasingly dramatic tone of the main story. And let’s not forget the time constraints: a lot of characters were cut just to keep the script from getting too long.

Cutting Peeves made Hogwarts feel a bit less alive, for sure. Funny scenes like the Cornish Pixies in Chamber of Secrets or the “Riddikulus” lesson in Prisoner of Azkaban are still memorable today for how they lightened the mood of the films – and Peeves could’ve made those moments even better. He’s basically the definition of controlled chaos, the perfect balance to all the serious stuff going on. Still, movies don’t have the same freedom as a TV show to dive into side details, so the decision made sense at the time.

At the end of the day, the reboot isn’t just retelling Harry Potter: it’s clearly trying to fix what time has made obvious. Bringing back Peeves, with Davies in the role, is the best way to do that. It’s a sign that the show’s going to be funnier, fuller, and more faithful. It’s a no-brainer to win over both longtime fans and new ones. If they actually run with this, we won’t just get Peeves back, we’ll get proof that this reboot knows how to treat the original story with respect. And Greg Davies has everything it takes to make Peeves feel like he was there all along.

The Harry Potter TV series is in development over at HBO.