4 Cult Classic 1995 Sci-Fi Shows All ’80s Genre Kids Still Miss Today

Just like in cinema, sci-fi also has a long history on TV. And when you think in terms of generations, each one had its own very specific shows that now bring a huge wave of nostalgia. If you were born in the ’80s and later discovered the genre and fell in love with it through some of these productions, this list is for you. A lot of shows from that era felt like they were always testing out new ideas in search of the endless possibilities sci-fi can offer — and many of them were ambitious enough to build a loyal fanbase. Some ran for years, others were canceled too soon, but they all had the power to keep you coming back every week, always wanting more.

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Today, some of them have become cult classics, even though none reached the same level of popularity as titles like Star Trek or The X-Files, for example. Still, they’re absolutely worth revisiting. Here are 4 sci-fi shows that people who grew up in the ’90s remember very fondly.

4) TekWar

image courtesy of universal television

A cyberpunk story based on William Shatner’s books, TekWar never got the same level of recognition as other ’90s sci-fi classics, but that’s also part of its charm. Premiering in late 1994, with most of its episodes airing the following year, the story follows ex-cop Jake Cardigan (Greg Evigan), who returns to duty to fight the trafficking of the synthetic drug Tek in a society dominated by technology and powerful corporations. And yes, it’s true the production suffers from a modest budget and, as a result, very dated effects, but it makes up for it with its atmosphere.

TekWar feels like it came straight out of the imagination of someone who grew up watching films like Blade Runner — and that already says a lot. This was a time when TV was still experimenting with different visions of the future, and the show leaned into that more than anything else, rather than prioritizing big spectacle. Even so, it’s clear today that the writing never really reached its full potential (not surprisingly, it was canceled), but for those born in the ’80s, that wasn’t really the point, since overall it was a fun show.

3) Space: Above and Beyond

image courtesy of fox

Among all the series on this list, this might be the one that most deserved to run for longer. Space: Above and Beyond follows a group of young pilots sent into a war against the alien Chigs, but the truth is that the show was never really just about space battles. Its real strength was the character development and the way it focused on the psychological impact of the conflict, using that to explore themes like prejudice, identity, and the cost of war. And considering the time period and the fact that it aired on broadcast TV, that kind of approach was pretty unusual.

It’s often considered one of the best military sci-fi series ever made, especially when compared to other ’90s shows that relied more on episodic storytelling. So there was a real narrative commitment that honestly makes it feel ahead of its time. Unfortunately, it was canceled after just one season due to its high production costs not matching its audience performance. Sharing a similar fate to Firefly, it would be really cool if Space: Above and Beyond ever got a second chance too.

2) Sliders

image courtesy of sci-fi channel

Talking about the multiverse might feel like something that only really took off lately, but the truth is the idea was already there long before it became a mainstream trend. Sliders built its entire premise around that concept, following Quinn Mallory (Jerry O’Connell) and his companions as they get stranded while traveling between parallel Earths, running into completely different versions of history and society at every stop. Back then, that kind of setup meant full engagement from the audience, which is why the show earns its place on this list. For its time, it was pure creativity.

The main idea of Sliders was to turn the episodes into an opportunity to imagine what the world would look like if certain historical events had gone differently, and the execution made that genuinely fun to watch. However, there was a noticeable drop in quality in the later seasons — the show had already been canceled once and later picked up by another network, but it ended up suffering from creative issues and behind-the-scenes conflicts. The result was a weakened narrative and, naturally, a drop in audience interest. However, most people who watched it still hold a lot of affection for the series.

1) The Outer Limits (Revival)

image courtesy of showtime

If you’ve always been a true sci-fi fan, you probably already know The Outer Limits, which originally came from the ’60s but got a revival in 1995, running for a surprisingly long time even by standards of that era. Over the course of seven seasons, the show worked as an anthology, where each episode told a completely different story, exploring everything from AI and genetic manipulation to alien invasions, time travel, and scientific experiments that went horribly wrong. And that freedom is what allowed the show to take risks, whether leaning into horror, emotion, or just fascinating ideas.

The Outer Limits is still respected among genre fans, especially because of this boldness in exploring so many different directions while still feeling updated enough to reflect the concerns of the ’90s. Some episodes were even written by well-known authors, others featured major guest stars, and there are plenty of stories that are still recommended today. Plus, even fans of the original series often acknowledge that the revival stands on its own merits. The special thing about the show was its ability to surprise people, which is why it feels so nostalgic.

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