Director David Yates Shuts Door on Harry Potter TV Series Return: "I Feel I've Left It" (Exclusive)

Various stars of the original Harry Potter films have already expressed that they likely won't be involved in the planned reboot of the concept for HBO, allowing the novels to be adapted for a new generation, and now filmmaker David Yates is confirming that he's similarly not interested in such a return, though wishes such a project good luck. Yates directed an impressive four entries into the proper Harry Potter franchise, along with having directed the three Fantastic Beasts films, though admitted his recent foray into directing Pain Hustlers and its more grounded concepts has sparked his excitement in such stories. Pain Hustlers is in select theaters now and hits Netflix on October 27th.

"Do you know what? Honestly, I could not, in any conceivable way, get involved," Yates confirmed to ComicBook.com when asked about getting involved in the Harry Potter reboot. "It's simply: I spent a long time at that school, in those corridors and in those classrooms, and it was an exquisite experience and one I will always treasure. But to go back and do another year or two, for me, I feel I've left it. Being in the back of a van with [producer] Lawrence [Grey] in Atlanta of Savannah, hoofing it to try and make a drama, to me, at the moment, is more compelling than going through the hallowed gates of Hogwarts."

He added, "I wish that show so well, it's gonna be amazing to see them re-explore all it can be for the next generation. I think it'll be a challenge for everyone involved, but it's a very exciting enterprise and I wish it well. It was an amazing experience for me, and I know the other filmmakers who were involved, and it will be for the next generation of filmmakers."

While there's no official timeline for a Harry Potter TV series, the big-screen future of the Wizarding World was originally set to include at least two more Fantastic Beasts films. Due to the trilogy of released films earning underwhelming critical and financial reactions, the Fantastic Beasts franchise has stagnated indefinitely.

In the meantime, fans can check out Yates' work on Pain Hustlers.

The movie is described, "Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices."

Pain Hustlers is in select theaters now and hits Netflix on October 27th. Stay tuned for updates on the future of Harry Potter.

