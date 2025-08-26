Harry Potter Reboot Voldemort Casting Addressed by House of the Dragon Star

The first season of HBO’s Harry Potter TV show is currently in production, which means several notable Wizarding World roles have been cast — including the leading trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. One prominent character who hasn’t been cast yet is the story’s overarching villain Lord Voldemort, who was memorably played by Ralph Fiennes in the films. As fans wait for an official announcement, there’s been no shortage of speculation and viewer picks for the crucial role. Matt Smith, who already has fantasy experience with House of the Dragon, is one name that’s been mentioned as a possibility. Now, the actor has offered his two cents on the matter.

During an appearance on TODAY to promote his upcoming film Caught Stealing, Smith was asked about the “internet chatter” about him playing Voldemort on the Harry Potter show. “Can anyone play [Voldemort] after Ralph? He was so good,” Smith said. “I think following in the footsteps of the great Ralph Fiennes is a very difficult mantle for someone. So good luck, whoever it is. It ain’t gonna be me.”

Ralph Fiennes Will Cast a Large Shadow Over HBO’s Voldemort

There was a time when Ralph Fiennes considered passing on playing Voldemort, but he reconsidered and portrayed the character in four Harry Potter films. Now, it’s hard to imagine anyone else bringing the iconic villain to life; Fiennes consistently delivered standout performances as the dark wizard, brilliantly conveying his sinister nature. The actor had an intimidating screen presence that made his Voldemort a dangerous threat, raising the stakes in the movies.

Smith has apparently taken himself out of the running, and it’s easy to understand why. The Harry Potter movies were massively popular when they were initially released and they remain pop culture staples to this day. In particular, the cast of those films remain fan favorites. When one thinks of Voldemort, Fiennes’ chilling turns in the movies immediately come to mind. HBO’s Harry Potter series will differ from the films by covering more of what’s in the books (each season adapts one of the novels), but that doesn’t change the fact that the movies will loom large over the TV series — especially in the early going.

HBO has amassed a talented ensemble for the Harry Potter show, with big names like John Lithgow and Nick Frost attached (among others). Still, it’ll be tricky for someone to come in and put their own spin on Voldemort while also honoring what came before. That’s a delicate balance. Smith is no stranger to playing villainous figures (he signed on to play the antagonist in Star Wars: Starfighter), but he’d rather not try his luck at following Fiennes.

Some reports suggest Voldemort has already been cast, and HBO is saving the reveal for when the series airs. Whatever the case, it’ll be interesting to see who plays the villain. One thing to keep in mind is that the Harry Potter show will be a major time commitment for all of the actors, which might eliminate someone recognizable like Smith or Cillian Murphy. Actors of that caliber are always in-demand, and signing on for a project like Harry Potter could limit the ability to pursue other creative opportunities. Odds are, a lot of people share Smith’s sentiment about following Fiennes, but someone is going to believe they have what it takes to pull it off.