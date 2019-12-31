Hasbro Closes Deal of Takeover of Studio Behind Peppa Pig

Hasbro can now officially call Peppa Pig and more part of the family as it recently closed its $3.8 billion deal to purchase Entertainment One. The purchase makes sense on several fronts, especially when you consider the family-styled content that Entertainment One produces, which includes not only Peppa Pig but also PJ Masks, and Ricky Zoom, brands that will fit into Hasbro‘s umbrella extremely well. Peppa especially is already a popular brand with a hit series and toy line, but that will only increase with Hasbro at the wheel. Entertainment One also has their hands in live-action television, movies, and music, and Hasbro couldn’t be more thrilled about working together (via THR).

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner issued a statement after the closing of the deal, saying “We are excited about what we can do together and see tremendous opportunity for shareholder value creation through this acquisition.”

Entertainment One shareholders received $6.80 in cash for common shares, and current eOne CEO Darren Throop will report directly to Goldner. This deal was actually approved by shareholders last August, and Hasbro sees this as not only an increase in great IP, but also as an extension of its global production empire.

This acquisition follows a high profile one from 2019, as it purchased the Power Rangers franchise from Haim Saban and Saban Brands. Since then Power Rangers has been relaunched in several ways, from the successful Beast Morphers show to a whole new toy line that includes a regular toy line and a collectors toyline called the Lightning Collection. A rebooted movie is also on the horizon, and that follows the outline of other major Hasbro franchises like G.I. Joe, Transformers, and My Little Pony.

So, odds are you’ll see even more of Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, and Ricky Zoom on store shelves in 2020 and beyond, and you might even see a move to movies as well. Only time will tell.