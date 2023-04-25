Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Teases the MCU Return of Kate Bishop

Just over a year ago, Hailee Steinfeld joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop, the fan-favorite Young Avenger donning the Hawkeye name. Given that Steinfeld is one of the biggest stars in the Disney-owned franchise, it's all but guaranteed she'll return in future projects, it just has yet to be seen when or where. When asked about knowing Bishop's next appearance, Steinfeld played coy.

"Maybe," the actor told Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon 2023.

#SpiderVerse star Hailee Steinfeld reacts to the possibility of Spider-Gwen and Kate Bishop coming face-to-face in the Multiverse, and teases Hawkeye’s return. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/z3cIBQc1Aa — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023

Is Kate Bishop going to be in the Young Avengers?

Marvel Studios has been busy introducing characters like Eli Bradley, Cassie Lang, America Chavez, and Bishop in properties, leading most to believe a Young Avengers project could be in the works at some point along the line. While Steinfeld wouldn't confirm that's where things are heading, she previously told us she's excited about the prospect of leading a Young Avengers property.

"I mean, it's always exciting, the thought of any character you play where it could go, and especially with something like this," Steinfeld told ComicBook.com. "But I just don't think I've quite comprehended the fact that I've even gotten here, that I'm in this show and this show's about to come out. So yeah, that's where my head's at."

Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran added, "Obviously, I can't say much, but there are heroes that have left the MCU and there are new people coming in. I think our focus always is, 'Let's get Kate Bishop right here in this storyline. Let's make sure that what people love about her on paper is going to be translated onto the screen.' And then, we can go from there and see how the future holds. But I think the focus really was to make sure we land her correctly in this series first."

