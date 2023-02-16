Hawkeye Star Celebrates Action Figure Release

Hawkeye star Fra Fee is celebrating his character Kazi finally getting an action figure. It's been a few years since the series released on Disney+. Fans got the chance to collect some of their favorite characters. On Twitter, Fee had to shout out his likeness and people actually couldn't get enough of such a random release. All of the Marvel properties seem to be getting this treatment. Kazimierz Kazimerczak didn't get that big of a role in Hawkeye. But, with Echo on the horizon, you could see the clown take another dip into the MCU pool.

Fee tweeted, "This is not a drill…Kazi figurine is now available to buy from @Target … madness. @hawkeyeofficial @marvel #kazi"

Will The Character Come Back?

"I was fully aware of the origins of this character. And I think it was a really intriguing character in the comics," Fee said. "And there was a lot that I was able to take from his persona in the comic books. What I love about Kazi, he's got this really intense, sort of brooding, everything's simmering at the surface sense of himself. And I believe that's because he's harboring a lot of stuff. There's a lot of issues and there's a lot of painful things that have happened. And also deep rooted passions that make for this very intriguing character that doesn't necessarily wear on his sleeve, unlike his counterparts in the mafia that are big, brash versions of themselves. He's not, he's got a quiet intensity. Whether or not it is to be seen that he takes on this persona that is traditionally viewed in the comics, we're not sure. But like you said, I think that the comic book figure is inherently evil."

"What I love about Marvel Studios and how they've tackle tackled villainous characters is that we have a much more fully fledged out version of themselves," he added. "There's a sense of history, there's always a reason to be, there's always a reason why these characters act the way that they do. And so to be able to actually figure out why Kazi is who he is, how he's got to the place that he has found himself, that's really, really exciting rather than just playing an evil dude. Whether you need to know the why, and I think we're able to do that here."

