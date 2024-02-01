HBO Adapting Gillian Flynn's Dark Places for TV

Gillian Flynn's Dark Places novel is being adapted for television by HBO. According to Variety, HBO is developing a limited series based on the 2009 novel. Flynn is set to serve as co-creator, writer, and co-showrunner and holds the rights to the novel while Brett Johnson will serve as co-showrunner, co-creator, and writer. Guerrin Gardner is also credited as co-creator and writer. The project is being executive produced by Theresa Kang and Caroline Garity of Blue Marble Pictures along with Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment. The series is current in the development stage with no set timeline available.

Flynn also shared the news on social media writing simply, "We're excited for this one."

Here's the official logline for Dark Places: "Libby Day was seven when her mother and two sisters were murdered in the famous 1985 'Satan Sacrifice of Kinnakee, Kansas.' She survived—and famously testified that her teenage brother, Ben, was the killer. Twenty-five years later, a pair of mother/daughter true crime 'detectives' locate a grownup Libby and pump her for details, believing that Ben is innocent. Libby, having spent her youth working the talk show circuit, hopes to once again turn a profit off her tragic history: She'll reconnect with the players from that night and report her findings —for a fee. As Libby's search takes her from shabby Missouri strip clubs to abandoned Oklahoma tourist traps, the unimaginable truth emerges, and Libby finds herself right back where she started—on the run from a killer."

Dark Places Has Previously Been Adapted For Screen

The new television series isn't the first time Dark Places has been adapted for screen. The novel was previously adapted in a 2015 film starring Charlize Theron. Dark Objects also won't be the first time one of Flynn's novels has been adapted into a series. Sharp Objects was previously adapted by HBO as a limited series starring Amy Adams. Flynn's novel, Gone Girl, has was also adapted into the 2014 film starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. Flynn also developed Amazon Prime Video's Utopia. She also co-wrote Widows.