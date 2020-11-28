Amazon Cancels Utopia After One Season

✖

The cancellation axes continue to fall and the latest is surprisingly not one from Netflix. Utopia, a new series from Amazon Prime Video, is this week's victim sadly with The Hollywood Reporter bringing word that it has been cancelled after just one season. The series was originally developed by Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn and David Fincher, despite the later not being involved with the finished version, and was based on the British series of the same name. The series starred John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Dan Byrd, Ashleigh LeThrop, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Sasha Lane, Farrah Mackenzie, and Gotham's Cory Michael Smith.

Though holding a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has found it fans with none other than Stephen King among them. The prolific writer tweeted earlier this year: "I'm loving UTOPIA, on Amazon Prime. Might not be everyone's cup of tea, given the times we're living in, but it has the slow build to full steam that I associate with page-turning novels. Horrifying, violent, and occasionally laugh-out-loud funny."

ComicBook.com's own Nicole Drum awarded the series a 4 out of 5 in our official review, writing: "Utopia is a complex watch that is humorous without being funny and chilling without being terrifying. Packed with memorable performances, it strikes just the right balance with its eerily timely pandemic storyline that still manages to offer some escapism from the real-life horrors quietly unfolding away from our screens. It's engaging, interesting, and unsettling, making it a truly fantastic watch."

The official synopsis for Utopia reads: "Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, Utopia. Together, Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of Utopia, predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own."

Gillian Flynn served as executive producer alongside Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series was a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios