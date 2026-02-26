An HBO Animated Classic is Coming to Netflix

In the streaming age, some television shows and movies can often jump from one streaming service to another, in a case of musical chairs in the digital landscape. With Warner Bros set to share some of their biggest animated series with Tubi, beginning next month on March 1st, Netflix appears to be getting in on the action. While Netflix is still looking to acquire Warner Bros in one of the biggest potential mergers in the entertainment industry’s history, it seems that the platform isn’t waiting for the deal to go through before getting one of HBO’s animated series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On March 17th, Netflix is planning to add The Ricky Gervais Show to its library. With the original HBO animated series running for three seasons, with thirty-nine episodes total, this makes for a big get for the streaming service, considering Gervais’ popularity in recent years. Before the animated show hits Netflix next month, watching the series was a difficult task in the West, as HBO Max did not have the series as a part of its line-up. For those who might not be familiar with the series, it first hit HBO in 2010, creating animated segments for discussions that Ricky, Stephen Merchant, and Karl Pilkington had as a part of their shared podcast.

Warner Bros

Ricky Gervais’ Hollywood History

Gervais has become quite the controversial figure in the entertainment world, thanks in part to his controversial comedy style, though Ricky has been responsible for some major entries on television. Perhaps the most popular of them all was The Office, which Gervais was responsible for creating when it first aired as a British television series in 2001 before the NBC iteration hit the scene. Since then, Gervais has helped create the likes of Extras and Life’s Too Short, two series that have found a passionate following since they debuted in the 2000s.

As mentioned earlier in this article, Netflix is looking to buy Warner Bros Discovery, which might mean that the vast majority of Warner Bros library eventually ends up on the streaming service. Thanks to Paramount continuing to try to purchase the WB itself, the Netflix merger is far from confirmed at this point, as entertainment enthusiasts wait to see which way the wind blows. As of the writing of this article, the back and forth between Paramount and Netflix continues, with the eventual outcome sure to change the entertainment landscape for quite some time to come.

Netflix adding the Ricky Gervais Show to its library makes sense, not just thanks to Gervais’ popularity, but the success that other streaming services have seen with Warner Bros properties. Perhaps one of the biggest example was Tubi adding many of the Looney Tunes cartoons to its catalogue, with the free streaming service stating numerous times in recent history that Bugs and his whacky pals have been a major success to the platform.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via What’s on Netflix