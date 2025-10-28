Netflix Is About To Lose All 5 Seasons of This HBO Classic

The purge of HBO content from Netflix’s streaming library is set to continue in November, with all five seasons of one of HBO’s best dramas soon set to depart. Netflix subscribers have already seen series like Insecure, Ballers, and Band of Brothers exit the platform after Netflix’s licensing agreement with HBO expired. Now, two years after one show from the prestige TV era joined Netflix’s streaming lineup, the complete series is set to stop streaming on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix subscribers now only have a few more days to stream all five seasons of Six Feet Under. Created by American Beauty scribe Alan Ball, the drama ran for five seasons from 2001 until 2005, becoming one of HBO’s best series ever. The series centered around the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in Los Angeles, and stars Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths. All 63 episodes of Six Feet Under are scheduled to leave Netflix on November 1st.

Six Feet Under Is Must-Watch TV

Play video

There’s no overstating just how great Six Feet Under is or the fact that it helped shape HBO as a modern television powerhouse. The series was part of a wave of shows that proved cable networks could produce critically acclaimed, high-quality programming rivaling that of feature films. Gone were the days of the hero, Six Feet Under, like other shows of the time, shifted focus to deeply flawed and morally ambiguous characters, the story of the Fisher family’s grief and growth forgoing a simple “case-of-the-week” structure in favor of a more serialized, stretched-out approach.

Six Feet Under maintained its greatness throughout its five-season run, with all but two seasons holding a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes and a critics score of 90% or higher. Throughout the show’s five-season run, the series drew viewers in and kept them emotionally invested as it explored themes of mortality, grief, identity, and the meaning of life and introduced characters and relationships that were impossible not to become engrossed by. That all culminated in “Everyone’s Waiting,” a series finale widely regarded as one of the best in TV history, meaning that if you decide to binge-watch all five seasons of Six Feet Under, you’re guaranteed a great payoff for the time and emotional investment.

Where to Stream Six Feet Under After It Leaves Netflix?

When Six Feet Under disappears from Netflix’s streaming library, it won’t disappear from streaming altogether. As the show is an HBO series, all five seasons have been, and will continue to, stream on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Netflix subscribers will have plenty of other fresh streaming options. As Six Feet Under leaves the platform, TV shows and movies like the Back to the Future trilogy, Broadchurch Seasons 1-3, Crazy Rich Asians, Elvis, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Ocean’s 8 will begin streaming on November 1st.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!