One HBO Max series was cancelled today and fans are disappointed. Cristin Milioti's Made For Love will not be continuing at the streamer. Based on Alissa Nutting's novel of the same name, the series followed a woman trying to navigate love after a divorce from a depraved tech executive. Viewers found the offbeat premise and cast very intriguing, but the company chose to go in a different direction. HBO Max has had a couple other series get the axe amid Warner Bros. Discovery's restructuring. People really enjoyed Milioti's acting alongside a smarmy Billy Magnussen as tech billionaire Byron Gogol. Ray Romano being in the series as her father also provided a bright spot as well. Season 2 had just concluded in April of this year, and people will be wondering about what Season 3 could have delivered for some time. In what's becoming routine for streaming shows, there are multiple loose ends to Made For Love.

"We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray and the entire 'Made for Love' cast and creative team – especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone's favorite synthetic love interest, Diane," representatives for HBO Max wrote in a statement to Variety Friday. "Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds."

In an interview with W Magazine, Milioti talked about the aims of this season, "We explore a lot in this season about who we would be without our trauma and baggage," Milioti began. "Would we get out of our own way, finally, or are we predestined to be who we are? There's a lot of interesting stuff in there about the things that we do for love and the ways in which we often do terrible things to the people that we love in the name of not wanting to let them go."

Here's how HBO Max described the series: "Made for Love is an adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. The series follows Hazel Green, a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love– in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive."

