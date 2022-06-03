✖

HBO Max has cancelled Raised by Wolves after two seasons, although producers are hopeful the series will continue in another venue, and one of the series' stars is actively courting fans on social media in the hopes they can pressure somebody to buy it up and bring the end of the series to life. In comments on Twitter, actor Abubakar Salim drew a line between the series' premature end and the Warner Bros./Discovery merger that seems to have led to a number of cancellations across broadcast, cable, and streaming. For their part, HBO Max just thanked the cast and crew for their participation.

"While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew, our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b," HBO Max said in a statement.

Series star Abubakar Salim took to social media shortly before HBO Max made the official announcement to encourage fans to mobilize to save the series.

"It's not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner, that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished," Salim tweeted. "And unfortunately, one of those shows is Raised by Wolves. Nothing has been publicly shared yet. And there is a reason for that. An important one. One which I'm here to share with you now. There is hope. You see, we're in a unique position: we have a fully fleshed out and planned storyline, a Goliath of a production team behind us, incredible reception from critics and reviewers alike, and most crucially, a community base that is so strong internationally, it can not be ignored. The reason the cancellation hasn't been announced, and that's because there's still a chance the story can continue, and be finished at a new home. This is where you all come in. As we speak, Scott Free and the creatives are pushing for the show to be continued in other homes – sharing the reception and pull of the show to other storytellers. There is no denying that we are in a time where the power of a communities voice can make change. There's been many instances we've collectively witnessed where this has happened, few that spring to mind is The Expanse, Top Boy as well as with good ol Snyder…So I'm asking for action. I see the pure love, passion and questions (too too many) that arise DAILY on Twitter for RBW. I'm now asking that you continue to, and with even more vigour, show that genuine love here, there, and everywhere as we search for that new home. It's never that simple. It's only a slither of hope, and a lot of this comes down to the die rolling in our favour. But as most of you know, I enjoy rolling the dice every now and then, and rolling "nat 20s" seems to be a thing for me...So let's give it a shot. Let's give it our all. Let's get that door finally open, and get the light we see of this show, flooding into other homes. That was a joke. But a serious one."

From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves follows Mother and Father as they attempt to raise human children in this mysterious virgin land--a treacherous and difficult task that's jeopardized by the arrival of the Mithraic, a deeply-devout religious order of surviving humans.

You can still see the first two seasons on HBO Max.