Green Lantern Actor Shares Update on “Ambitious” HBO Max Series

The live-action DC universe seems to be evolving on practically a daily basis, especially following the recent merger between the fictional universe’s parent company of Warner Bros. and Discovery. One project that has been in the works in the DC sphere for a while now is a live-action Green Lantern television series, which would be poised to debut on HBO Max. Updates surrounding the Green Lantern series have been relatively few and far between in the years since, with only two cast members — Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott — having been publicly announced last year. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Irvine discussed the “difficult” and “ambitious” journey to bring the project to life thus far.

“I am very excited,” Irvine revealed. “At the same time, it’s been a project that’s been around for some time. As far as I know, there’s no start date, but when I get the call, I will pop on my green tights and be there. I think it’s a very difficult time at the moment to get any project off the ground and I know they want to do that project in a very large scale. I think getting all the stars to align on such an ambitious telling of that story is difficult, and I hope it all comes together at some point. But these things, unfortunately, take a long time and they take a lot of different aspects to all line up.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This echoes comments that Irvine recently made to Metro Entertainment, in which he revealed that there is not currently a “firm start date” for filming the series.

“I haven’t yet,” Irvine revealed. “As far as I know, there’s not a firm start date yet. But when they offered me the role, they did say it was going to be about two or three months to make the outfit. Now they’re gonna have to fit my paunch into it.”

Green Lantern will be set across multiple points in time, and will star Wittrock (American Horror Story, Deep Water) as Guy Gardner, and Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Alan Scott, with Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones, The Crown) previously rumored to be portraying Sinestro. The series is also expected to feature Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Killowog, and a newly-created character named Bree Jarta. The show is executive produced and run by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim.

“Yeah, that show is gigantic,” Grahame-Smith explained in an interview in October of 2021. “It has taken quite a bit of time to get to this point and it’s just a big, big undertaking. It’s going really well. All I can say is that it’s going really well and there are gonna be Green Lanterns in it, and it’s gonna be on HBO Max.”

What do you think of the latest update surrounding HBO Max’s Green Lantern series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Green Lantern is currently expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.