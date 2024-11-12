Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Sequel Could Still Happen (But Not Anytime Soon)

The Game of Thrones sequel SNOW is no longer in development, but it’s not off the table for good, either. At a press event on Tuesday, HBO chief executive Casey Bloys said that the show featuring Kit Harington back on The Wall is not in the works anymore, as Harington himself announced earlier this year. However, according to a report by Deadline, Bloys added: “Maybe we’ll try again.”

HBO has considered many potential spinoffs of Game of Thrones, all directly based on George R.R. Martin’s writing – except one. Back in June of 2022, news broke that a sequel series about Jon Snow’s life in exile was in development. At the time, it was reported that Harington had pitched the idea himself, and had spearheaded the writing and development process. However, Harington told a different story in interviews over the summer.

“Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about it enough,” he told Screen Rant back in April. “So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

In a broader interview with British GQ in August, Harington claimed that the SNOW spinoff had never really been his idea to begin with. He said: “It was HBO that came to me and said, ‘Would you consider this?’ My first reaction was no. And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way. We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn’t… nothing got us excited enough.”

“In the end, I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that’s not good,” he went on. “And that’s the last thing we all want.”

Obviously, Harington himself left the door open to return to the project in that interview, and Bloys seemed to share his feelings this week. The executive said that the studio is fielding many ideas for the Thrones franchise, but is also mindful of saturating the market. He said: “I mean, practically speaking, you don’t want to overdo any anything. There’s no blinking green lights on any other [spinoffs]. At the moment, we take our time with them, with the development, and only do them when we can serve it.”

Even without SNOW, there are several Thrones spinoffs in development – not to mention the two shows that are in production right now. Fans will be back in Westeros sometime next year with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, then in 2026 we’ll see House of the Dragon Season 3. In the meantime, George R.R. Martin’s books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.