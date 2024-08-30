House of the Dragon Creator George R.R. Martin Says He’ll Address “Everything That’s Gone Wrong” With Season 2

George R.R. Martin declares that he will soon address all of the things he found wrong with House of the Dragon. The second season of the hit HBO original series concluded earlier this summer, and with that came news that House of the Dragon will end with Season 4. There will be a bit of a wait between Seasons 2 and 3, with production beginning in the early part of 2025. The finale of House of the Dragon Season 2 was light on the action, leaving some fans disappointed. There are certainly other parts of House of the Dragon you can nitpick, but when the creator of the Game of Thrones universe speaks up about inefficiencies he’s spotted, you tend to take notice.

A new post on George R.R. Martin’s personal blog is where he addresses House of the Dragon. The main focus of the post covers his time in Santa Fe for “the Burning of Zozobra (the original Burning Man, for those of you who have never heard of him).” Martin also discusses how this has been a trying time not only for him, but for the entire world. “This has not been a good year for anyone, with war everywhere and fascism on the rise… and on a more personal level, I have had a pretty wretched year as well, one full of stress, anger, conflict, and defeat,” he says.

He then turns his attention to some of those things that have been causing him grief this year, and states how he’s not looking forward to writing about them, including House of the Dragon. “I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will,” George states. “Not today, though. TODAY is Zozobra’s day, when we turn away from gloom.”

What does George R.R. Martin find wrong with House of the Dragon?

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon

The blog post from George R.R. Martin is vague, and doesn’t point out the faults he’s found in House of the Dragon. Of course, he states that he will address what went wrong at a later date, leaving fans to speculate on what those issues could be.

Much of the online discourse surrounding Martin’s anti-House of the Dragon post is targeted at his Game of Thrones novel series still not being completed, with fans waiting years for the story to come to its official conclusion. Plus, House of the Dragon hasn’t garnered as much negativity as the final season of Game of Thrones.