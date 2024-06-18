Game of Thrones Reveals First Look at New Spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Production has begun A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, one of the many Game of Thrones spinoffs HBO is developing. Author George R.R. Martin developed an expansive universe with Game of Thrones, which is rich with storytelling opportunities that span centuries. This is the case with Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and now A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Each series can stand on its own with original characters, yet still tie into one another with familiar families, locations, and themes. With House of the Dragon recently premiering its second season, we now have the first official photo from the set of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO released a photo from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight featuring Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, one of the two central figures in the Game of Thrones spinoff. Ser Duncan appears to be walking through a town square wearing a green robe over his shoulders while keeping a hand on his sword handle. HBO also revealed that production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is underway in Belfast, Ireland.

(Photo: Steffan Hill/HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms announces new cast members

Joining the previously announced Peter Claffey (Ser Duncan the Tall) and Dexter Sol Ansell in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight are Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen. Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster's Mal Heart) has joined to direct three of the six episodes. Previously announced director and executive producer Owen Harris will also direct three episodes.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends. The series is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker. Executive produced by Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw.