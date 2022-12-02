Los Espookys Cancelled at HBO After Two Seasons

Los Espookys isn't coming back for a Season 3 according to HBO. Variety received a report from the network about the status of the beloved comedy series. September just saw Season 2 of the series launch on HBO Max. Despite strong viewership and positive reviews, it's closing time. Horror fans are crushed to hear that the show won't be coming back. TV is known for being able to take more risks than the big screen. So, seeing one of the more unique entries on streaming getting sidelined is sad. Of course, the cast and crew were excited to have the opportunity to tell their story. Two seasons might not have been what fans wanted, but at least there was one more salvo of episodes before the doors closed. Check out what HBO had to say about the decision right now.

"We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of 'Los Espookys' to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays," HBO wrote. "We thank Julio, Ana and Fred for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future."

Looking To Check The Show Out?

HBO Max delivered a description for all the fun on the platform that still exists on there: "Season two finds our charismatic LOS ESPOOKYS leader and gore enthusiast, Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), haunted by the ghost of a beauty pageant queen, while Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), enlists an old acquaintance to challenge the political status quo. Úrsula's well-meaning sister, Tati (Ana Fabrega), is adjusting to her life as a newlywed, while balancing a new gig, and Renaldo's ominous best friend, Andrés (Julio Torres), tries to find his place in the world after appeasing his inner demons (literally). Meanwhile, Uncle Tico (Fred Armisen) is searching for a new purpose after his valet career is derailed."

Los Espookys is created by Fred Armisen & Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres; executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres along with Broadway Video's Andrew Singer and Alice Mathias; co-executive produced by Nate Young; produced by Sharon Lopez and Andy Garland. Produced by Broadway Video, Antigravico and Oscar®-winning Chilean production company Fabula. Written by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, Bernardo Britto and Mara Vargas Jackson. Directed by Ana Fabrega and Sebastian Silva.

Are you sad to hear this news? Let us know in the comments!