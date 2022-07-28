HBO Max Comedy Favorite Season 2 Trailer Released





Los Espookys is coming back for Season 2 and HBO Max dropped a brand new trailer for the episodes. In the clip, Renaldo is being haunted by that beauty queen ghost. All the rest of the crew has their own challenges focused around finding their places in the world. A lot of people loved that first season. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the second salvo was placed on hiatus. But, things are moving again slowly and that means more Los Espookys for everyone. Showrunner Ana Fabrega actually has been giving the fans behind-the-scenes peeks at the cast and crew. Debuts in the streaming era happen almost everyday. But, it is rare for an original series not linked to existing IP to garner the kind of reception Los Espookys had with those six episodes. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series sat at a 100 percent Tomatometer rating. Check out the new trailer for yourself down below.

Season 2 gets started on HBO September 16 at 11pm ET/PT. Here's a description of the brand new episodes from HBO Max: "Season two finds our charismatic LOS ESPOOKYS leader and gore enthusiast, Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), haunted by the ghost of a beauty pageant queen, while Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), enlists an old acquaintance to challenge the political status quo. Úrsula's well-meaning sister, Tati (Ana Fabrega), is adjusting to her life as a newlywed, while balancing a new gig, and Renaldo's ominous best friend, Andrés (Julio Torres), tries to find his place in the world after appeasing his inner demons (literally). Meanwhile, Uncle Tico (Fred Armisen) is searching for a new purpose after his valet career is derailed."

Los Espookys is created by Fred Armisen & Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres; executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres along with Broadway Video's Andrew Singer and Alice Mathias; co-executive produced by Nate Young; produced by Sharon Lopez and Andy Garland. Produced by Broadway Video, Antigravico and Oscar®-winning Chilean production company Fabula. Written by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, Bernardo Britto and Mara Vargas Jackson. Directed by Ana Fabrega and Sebastian Silva.

Looking to catch up? Here's what went down in Season 1: "Noble, kind, naïve – and always running out of cell phone minutes — Renaldo is joined in his enterprise by Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), a resilient and tenacious dental assistant, who handles the logistics and execution of Los Espookys' projects; Úrsula's sister, Tati (Ana Fabrega), who juggles several (very) odd jobs while acting as the group's test dummy; and last – but certainly not least – Renaldo's longtime best friend, Andrés (Julio Torres), the brooding heir to a chocolate empire, who longs to unlock the secrets to his past while avoiding his trophy boyfriend, Juan Carlos (José Pablo Minor). Occasionally dropping by is Tico (Fred Armisen), Renaldo's benign, beloved uncle, who is happily living his own career dream as a parking-valet legend in LA."

Will you be watching Season 2?