HBO Max Releases Close Enough Season 2 Trailer

HBO Max is gearing up for Season 2 of Close Enough with the first official trailer. Fans might have had to wait a long time for J.G. Quintel’s series, but when it finally released, the show was a hit. Now, Season 2 is rapidly approaching and fans want to know what kind of madcap parenting adventures they can expect out of the second salvo of episodes. Things always tend to escalate in the creator’s shows. (Just look at any random episode of Regular Show, and Close Enough is very much the same.) Also, the stakes tend to ratchet up with each consecutive season. The first batch seemed to establish the world that Josh and Emily inhabit. Now that we know what this bizarro version of Los Angeles looks like, it’s time for things to get even weirder. Check out the big trailer up above for the new trailer.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Quintel about the series and how much expectations played a factor in the development. Regular Show was a force and that can be tough to overcome.

“Well, Regular Show was about kind of what I was like in college and what it was like being in college and having a job and hanging out with your buddies and just wanting to do fun stuff, slacking off,” he recalled. “But Regular Show went for a long time and towards the end of it, I had changed a lot. I got married and had kids and started to have a family and so Regular Show wasn't really like me anymore. It was kind of more of a character of what I was in the past. And I wanted to kind of start exploring stories of things that I was experiencing now.”

Quintel continued, “And so that's why Close Enough came about it was more to do with kind of real-life adult situations and problems like when you're getting into your thirties and what it's like to start having to be more responsible, especially when you have kids and you want to take care of them and everything. And I just couldn't do those types of stories with Regular Show, so this felt like a great chance to do those.”

HBO Max describes Season 2 of Close Enough:

“From Emmy® winning creator JG Quintel (“Regular Show”) comes season two of Close Enough, the animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their divorced best friends all living together on the east-side of Los Angeles. Season two has Josh, Emily, and the gang continuing to navigate adulthood while contending with haunted couches, bulbous horses, time-traveling whiskeys, and a literal houseguest from hell -- all in their very own apartment.”

The cast includes JG Quintel (Josh), Gabrielle Walsh (Emily), Jason Mantzoukas (Alex), Kimiko Glenn (Bridgette), Jessica DiCicco (Candice), Danielle Brooks (Pearle), James Adomian (Randy). Season 2 guest stars include Rachel Bloom, Heidi Gardner, Keith David, Cheri Oteri, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kate Micucci, David Koechner, Vanessa Marshall, Wendie Malick, Kate Berlant, and Michaela Watkins.

