HBO Max Renews Fan-Favorite Series For Season 3

After a few weeks of surprising cancellations and moves from Warner Bros. Discovery, it looks like one HBO Max series is still living to see another day. On Wednesday, reports indicated that HBO Max has renewed The Sex Lives of College Girls for a third season. This comes one day before the final two episodes of the show's second season are expected to premiere on the streaming service. Season 2 of the series has been dropping multiple episodes a week since November 17th.

"Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way," Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max, said in a statement. "This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can't wait to see what the next season brings."

What is The Sex Lives of College Girls about?

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates at New England's prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert are also series regulars in Season 2.

Why is HBO Max cancelling so many shows?

These removals comes amid a string of new behind-the-scenes changes at HBO Max, following the recent merger of its new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. The company has already made headlines multiple times this month for removing other original shows from its platform, like Westworld and The Nevers, like the Sony TV-produced Gordita Chronicles, and the Lionsgate-produced Minx and Love Life.

These patterns began with the cancellation of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt back in August. Both films, which were already completed and were set to debut on HBO Max, were later reported to be canned for the sake of tax write-downs, which will seemingly be recorded in Q3 of 2022. In the days since, Warner Bros. Discovery removed six HBO Max-exclusive movies from their streaming platform, as well as a number of fan-favorite animated series. Anonymous sources alleged in August of this year that no existing show is safe from potentially being cancelled or written off, with Warner Bros. Discovery now making decisions on a case-by-case basis.

