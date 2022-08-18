HBO Max Is Removing Some of Its Best Animated Shows and Fans Aren't Okay

If you haven't kept up with Hollywood in the past month, you might not know some gnarly updates are turning HBO Max on its head. The popular streaming service has been in the spotlight for weeks following a quarterly update from Warner Bros. Discovery. The post-merger brand is tightening its belt for a few controversial reasons, and reports have suggested its animation offerings could take a cut. And thanks to a new report, fans are freaking out ahead of a major HBO Max massacre.

Late last night, outlets like Decider pooled together a list of shows that are leaving HBO Max this week. The exits were not telegraphed to fans or their creators, and several major titles are included on the list. So if you want to check out the impacted animated shows, you can find them listed below:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis



Close Enough



Dodo



Elliott from Earth



Esme & Roy



The Fungies



Infinity Train



Little Ellen



Mao Mao



Messy Goes to Okido



Mia's Magic Playground



Mighty Magiswords



Odo



OK KO



The Ollie & Moon Show



Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures



Summer Camp Island



The Runaway Bunny



Theodosia



Tig n' Seek



Uncle Grandpa



Victor and Valentino



Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs



As you can see below, netizens are rightfully upset about the ordeal, and their outrage is being echoed by animators as well. At this time, the future of animation at HBO Max is incredibly uncertain, and that is only doubled by the service's decision to scale back programming for kids. By removing these pre-existing shows from HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery will reportedly pocket money either from tax breaks or nixed residual payments. But for fans of hit shows like Infinity Train, the sudden cut feels like a slap to the face.

As you can imagine, these line-up changes have not assured subscribers, and HBO Max is hoping to entice new users despite its restructuring. Right now, U.S. users can get a 30% discount on their HBO Max subscription when they sign up. But as the service continues to purge content on the fly, many are rethinking whether or not the app is for them.

How do you feel about HBO Max and its animation massacre? Are you surprised the service is getting rid of all these shows? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.