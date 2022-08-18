HBO Max Is Removing Some of Its Best Animated Shows and Fans Aren't Okay
If you haven't kept up with Hollywood in the past month, you might not know some gnarly updates are turning HBO Max on its head. The popular streaming service has been in the spotlight for weeks following a quarterly update from Warner Bros. Discovery. The post-merger brand is tightening its belt for a few controversial reasons, and reports have suggested its animation offerings could take a cut. And thanks to a new report, fans are freaking out ahead of a major HBO Max massacre.
Late last night, outlets like Decider pooled together a list of shows that are leaving HBO Max this week. The exits were not telegraphed to fans or their creators, and several major titles are included on the list. So if you want to check out the impacted animated shows, you can find them listed below:
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
Close Enough
Dodo
Elliott from Earth
Esme & Roy
The Fungies
Infinity Train
Little Ellen
Mao Mao
Messy Goes to Okido
Mia's Magic Playground
Mighty Magiswords
Odo
OK KO
The Ollie & Moon Show
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Summer Camp Island
The Runaway Bunny
Theodosia
Tig n' Seek
Uncle Grandpa
Victor and Valentino
Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
As you can see below, netizens are rightfully upset about the ordeal, and their outrage is being echoed by animators as well. At this time, the future of animation at HBO Max is incredibly uncertain, and that is only doubled by the service's decision to scale back programming for kids. By removing these pre-existing shows from HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery will reportedly pocket money either from tax breaks or nixed residual payments. But for fans of hit shows like Infinity Train, the sudden cut feels like a slap to the face.
As you can imagine, these line-up changes have not assured subscribers, and HBO Max is hoping to entice new users despite its restructuring. Right now, U.S. users can get a 30% discount on their HBO Max subscription when they sign up. But as the service continues to purge content on the fly, many are rethinking whether or not the app is for them.
How do you feel about HBO Max and its animation massacre? Are you surprised the service is getting rid of all these shows? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
I think this is it for me. Close Enough is my favorite adult animation. I think that's a wrap for HBO Max. Not paying that $15 no more. https://t.co/AftMuEBOPD— HYELa (@DaveedHyelakuri) August 18, 2022
For anyone wants to purchase Infinity Train on physical media...
...this is now the perfect time. https://t.co/dR1AwMmYqq— Tristan Michels #LeaveHBOMaxAlone (@MichelsTristan) August 18, 2022
Really sad to hear about Infinity Train being pulled from streaming. It’s an absolutely wonderful, creative, and brilliant show. Please give it a watch if you get the chance ❤️— Sarah Z (@marysuewriter) August 18, 2022
So... the day has finally come. Infinity Train, Summer Camp Island, and other beloved recent Cartoon Network shows are being massacred by Warner Bros. Discovery's new rebranding. pic.twitter.com/5h3F0UF9ka— Julian C (@jctoons2D) August 18, 2022
Lots to say here, but briefly: animation and its creators and viewers deserve better than showbiz treats them, "efficiencies" suck, David Zaslav sucks, I can't wait to drop my @hbomax subscription now, and look, did you not hear it last time? https://t.co/xio4n02gcb https://t.co/Kfi1nCDf5K— John Maher (@JohnHMaher) August 18, 2022
WTF?!!?!?
INFINITY TRAIN LITERALLY BROUGHT ME TO HBO MAX
MAO MAO????
VICTOR AND VALENTINO?!?!??! Isn’t that still being MADE????
OK KO?!
This is so TERRIBLE. A LOT of these are beloved shows that people want MORE of. What are they thinking?!?!!? Top 10 Anime Betrayals. https://t.co/OY4TlPAjJh— zeno: Time Photo Studio 📸 (@childishgamzeno) August 18, 2022
watch both of these as soon as you can, especially Infinity Train
also good job WB Discovery, y'all suck https://t.co/lCIC2hYZSy— Nate Ming!! Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy (@NateMing) August 18, 2022
It's so insanely sad to see HBO Max just... delete entire shows. They're straight up erasing shows like OK KO, Summer Camp Island and Infinity Train off their service. I'm really worried about our future, when companies can just remove shows and pretend they never happened.— Matt Acuña (@Acuna_Mattata) August 18, 2022