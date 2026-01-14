HBO Max’s Returning Thriller Show Is Instantly A Top 3 Hit After Impressive Rotten Tomatoes Score

The year is already starting strong for streaming shows. Not only did Netflix cap off 2025 with the series finale of Stranger Things, which has pushed the show to officially become part of the All-Time Top 10 on the platform, but they’ve also debuted a brand new series, the hit mystery Run Away, which has rocketed its way to peak viewership in the early weeks of its debut. They’re not stopping there either, having rolled out an extensive list of movies and shows that will be released throughout the year. We’re barely two weeks into 2026, and the streamers are already making it clear that they’re the destination for a lot of eyeballs.

Netflix isn’t the only one making waves this year, though you might think that, with HBO Max making sure to make headlines, too. This weekend saw the premium cable network and streamer debut the new season of Industry, the hit drama they co-produce with BBC One. Though it may not be as well-known as the likes of The Last of Us, Peacemaker, House of the Dragon, and IT: Welcome to Derry, Industry has been quietly chugging along with a loyal viewership and a lot of accolades. Now, the show’s ratings are making it clear more people are tuning in.

HBO’s Industry Is an Immediate Hit With Season 4 Premiere

According to Flix Patrol, Industry currently sits as the #3 TV series streaming on HBO Max. Normally, that wouldn’t be much to write home about, as it would imply that it’s not as popular as the shows sitting ahead of it. The difference of course is that the shows currently ranked higher than Industry are The Pitt, the breakout hit on HBO Max that has become a fan-favorite, and the new season of Primal from Adult Swim. It’s worth noting that Industry was the #2 series on the platform as of yesterday, and though it slipped to #3, its viewership hasn’t fallen all that much.

Industry clinging to a high place on the HBO Max Top 10 comes after the series earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. As of this writing, there are 32 total reviews for Industry Season 4, and the series holds a 96% approval rating and a “Certified Fresh” distinction. This high of a score, while remarkable, is actually par for the course for Industry, with Season 3 earning a 98% and Season 2 also holding onto a 96%. Only Season 1 of Industry is an outlier, with a 76% approval rating from its premiere back in 2020. It seems the word is finally getting out that this drama is one worth sinking into, something streaming subscribers are always looking for in the age of worrying that a show will be unjustly cancelled too early.

Set against the backdrop of investment banking in London, Industry doesn’t immediately seem like a series that many viewers would immediately spark with, especially as the early seasons feature very few familiar faces. Anchored by leads Ken Leung and Myha’la with their equally fiery performances, the series is compelling from the jump, even if the jargon may fly over many people’s heads. Later seasons of the show did feature some recognizable talent, though, including Game of Thrones‘ star Kit Harrington, Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, comedian Kal Penn, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Kiernan Shipka. Time will tell if the series can maintain this level of viewership, but with just one episode of the new season streaming, it’s showing great potential for the next few weeks.