HBO Max’s 100% Rated Dark Fantasy Series Finally Returns After 4 Years

In a genius move sure to please fans, HBO Max has finally come back with the third season of one of its best offerings of all time. The animated series, which is darker than most, currently sits at 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes for all three seasons—no easy feat.

Primal, the animated brainchild of Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack), is set at the dawn of evolution as we know it, centering around an unlikely pair: a caveman and a dinosaur, both on the brink of extinction. They find themselves bonding over the tragedies that have befallen them, and discover that they are each other’s hope for survival as the world around them becomes more unstable and dangerous. But the prehistoric backdrop is just that—the stage on which a story with very little dialogue is set, one that packs a shockingly emotional punch as it explores intense emotional fallout and deep loss.

Primal Is Raw, Gripping, And Incredibly Powerful

Critics and viewers alike loved Primal, raving about the narrative and the heart of the story, as well as the unique animation style. Hayden Mears of Starbust Magazine rated the first season a 10 out of 10, saying, “Primal makes good on every promise a Tartakovsky project immediately makes: that you’ll feel and experience storytelling so earnest, so honest that detachment isn’t an option.” Kevin Yeoman of Screen Rant agrees, saying, “The joy in watching Primal comes not from the frenetic action sequences… but rather from how Tartakovsky charts the unlikeliest of relationships from its tragic starting point to one that is, strangely, emotionally fulfilling.” Palmer Haasch of Thrillist adds, “Primal is fresh, visceral, and incredibly Tartakovsky. Built on the foundation of a career’s worth of experience and a dedication to animation, it’s a must-see series.”

And general audiences agree with critics on this one, giving the first season a 97% on the Popcornmeter. “Unique animation style, gritty, intense, and brutal. Exactly as the title suggests, this show caught me by surprise and drew me in. One of the best animated series I’ve ever seen, and it does it with almost no dialogue whatsoever for most of the season. Art,” said one viewer. Another rated the show 5 out of 5 stars, saying, “This is the most heartfelt and absolutely riveting show I’ve ever seen; the emotion and raw imagery are beautiful. I don’t cry with movies or shows, but this is magnificent!”

