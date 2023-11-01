David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived Trailer Released by HBO

HBO just released a trailer for David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived. In the stirring documentary, producer Daniel Radcliffe helps tell the story of David Holmes, his stunt double during the Harry Potter film series. Holmes was paired with Radcliffe from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone onward. Then, in 2009, tragedy struck as the stunt performer was practicing one day on-set during Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. A catastrophic accident ended with Holmes paralyzed. Right after, Radcliffe organized a charity auction to help pay for the medical bills.

Back in 2014, Radcliffe talked to The Mirror about his relationship with the stunt performer. He wanted to make it clear that his friendship with David was super important for him. Holmes was there for him over he course of early stardom and he's making sure to maintain that relationship through the years.

"I've got a relationship that goes back many, many years with Dave," Radcliffe told The Mirror in 2014. "And I would hate for people to just see me and Dave and go, 'Oh, there's Daniel Radcliffe with a person in a wheelchair' because I would never, even for a moment, want them to assume that Dave was anything except for an incredibly important person in my life."

What Is The Boy Who Lived About?

(Photo: HBO)

"The film is a coming-of-age story of stuntman David Holmes, a prodigious teenage gymnast from Essex, England, who is selected to play Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double in the first Harry Potter film, when Daniel is just eleven. Over the next ten years, the two form an inextricable bond, but on the penultimate film a tragic accident on set leaves David paralyzed with a debilitating spinal injury, turning his world upside down. As Daniel and his closest stunt colleagues rally to support David and his family in their moment of need, it is David's extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration."

"Featuring candid personal footage shot over the last decade, behind-the-scenes material from Holmes' stunt work, scenes of his current life and intimate interviews with David, Daniel Radcliffe, friends, family, and former crew, the film also reflects universal themes of living with adversity, growing up, forging identities in an uncertain world, and the bonds that bind us together and lift us up."

Is Radcliffe Branching Out?

(Photo: Good Morning Britain)

ComicBook.com spoke to Harry Potter actor about possibly coming over to be Wolverine in The MCU. However, Radcliffe argues that he's just been taking his fitness seriously and there's nothing to those rumors at all.

"So many times, people come to me like, 'hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's pretty cool.' No, I don't know anything about it. Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!'" Radcliffe said. "But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

Will you be watching? Let us know down in the comments!