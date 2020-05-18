Here's How You Can Watch the Cast of Community's Table Read

The highly-anticipated Community table read, recorded last week and promoted by a series of posts and teasers, is now available to watch online. In the table read, series stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Donald Glover, and Ken Jeong joined creator Dan Harmon for a virtual table read of the Season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" to benefit charities during the pandemic. They were joined by The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal, who is stepping in for Walton Goggins. Longtime series star Chevy Chase did not appear, in part because the episode centered around his character's memorial service.

In "Cooperative Polygraphy" (a play on the episode title "Cooperative Calligraphy" which, like this one, was also a bottle episode that took place in the study room), the group comes back from Pierce's funeral to find that representatives of his estate are there, offering riches on the condition that they take a lie detector test, ostensible to prove that they did not kill Pierce. Of course, as in the last episode where Pierce dangled inheritances over their heads, it was an elaborate plan to mess with his friends.

"We did it! We reunited via Zoom to read episode 504 'Cooperative Polygraphy' in support of @wckitchen & @frontlinefoods. And you can watch it on Monday at 2pm PST on Community’s official YouTube page. Thank you so, so much to @pascalispunk for stepping in for Walton Goggins," Jacobs wrote. on Instagram last week.

You can check ou the video of the table read below.

After they took part in the table read, the Community cast stuck around to record an episode of McHale and Jeong's "Darkest Timeline" podcast. There were a lot of fun moments in the recording, including Glover finding out he's not a part of the cast's group chat. Since there's been a huge resurgence in the Community fandom now that the show is on Netflix, there's also been more talk of a movie, something that was a fan mantra even before the show was done ("Six seasons and a movie!"). Harmon recently teased that it could finally be happening.

In addition to the charity table read, the cast is also participating in a giveaway featuring some amazing prizes to help during the pandemic. You could win props from the show, a video chat session with the cast, and more. You can donate for a chance to win here.

During the streamed table read, fans will be asked to contribute to Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, both of which are working hard to get meals to first responders and families in need.

