Community: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal to Appear in Sitcom’s Table Read

On May 18th, fans of the beloved sitcom Community will get to watch the cast reunite for a table read in order to benefit charity during the pandemic. Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Donald Glover, and Ken Jeong already joined creator Dan Harmon for a virtual table read of the Season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy." This bottle episode takes place entirely in the library at Greendale Community College after Pierce Hawthorne's (Chevy Chase) funeral. The entire study group is grilled by Pierce's estate executor, who was played by Walton Goggins in the original episode. Unfortunately, Goggins wasn't available to participate in the table read. However, it looks like another famous face has taken over the role. According to his latest Instagram post, Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal stepped in for the recording, which took place last week.

“Subbing for the irreplaceable @waltongogginsbonafide for a #Community table read benefiting @wckitchen & @frontlinefoods airing on Sony’s YouTube channel May 18th, 2pm. Fantasy fulfillment during a pandemic. Slap me, I deserve it,” Pascal wrote. “We were BLESSED to have you! ❤,” Brown replied. You can check out the post below:

Recently, Harmon interviewed with The Wrap and hinted that the long-awaited Community movie could finally be happening.

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace. And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen. I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised. So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

While that's not exactly a confirmation, it's certainly promising!

The table read will be streamed on the Community YouTube page on Monday, May 18th at 2 pm PT. Currently, all six seasons of Community are streaming on Netflix.

