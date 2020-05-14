The Cast of Community Is Giving Away Props, Private Video Chats, and More For Charity

✖

Community is having a resurgence and we're loving it! The beloved sitcom ran from 2009 to 2015 but has been reentering people's hearts thanks to the fact that it's now streaming on Netflix. On May 18th, fans will get to watch the cast reunite for a table read in order to benefit charity during the pandemic. Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Donald Glover, and Ken Jeong already joined creator Dan Harmon for a virtual table read of the Season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy." However, that's not all fans have to look forward to! Harmon recently teased the possibility of the long-awaited movie, and now the cast is teaming up to give away some amazing prizes to help during the pandemic. Here's the official message from the Community cast on the Prizeo site:

"It goes without saying that this is a crazy time in our world right now so we’re hoping to perhaps bring a little light into your lives. We wanted to help out those affected by the current COVID-19 crisis so we dug into our closets and gathered some fun items from our years at Greendale Community College and want to share them with YOU, our wonderful fans! You have the chance to win an amazing package that includes props from the show, signed items, a guest appearance on 'The Darkest Timeline' Podcast, and a Zoom session with a few of the cast members! All of this is in support of Frontline Foods who is doing some amazing work by helping local restaurants that have been impacted by shelter-in-place measures while feeding healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. We know not everyone might be able to make a donation, but if you’re able, we are grateful for your support of Frontline Foods. To enter, donate a minimum of $10 before June 1st, 11:59 p.m. (PST). If you want to give more, you’ll have more chances to win! Hope you and your family and friends are staying safe. Thank you and good luck. -Alison, Yvette, Gillian, Joel, Ken, Danny & Jim."

The Prizeo campaign is filled with many goodies, which will go to one of the lucky fans who donate to the cause. Here's a full list of everything you could win: "20-minute private video chat where you'll get to meet cast members from the beloved comedy series Community, a guest appearance on Joel McHale and Ken Jeong’s podcast 'The Darkest Timeline,' tiny sombrero that says 'Señor Chang,' three planters from Troy and Abed's apartment, CD of 'Daybreak' signed by Michael Haggins, one of Britta’s sweaters, custom sweatshirt made exclusively for cast and crew, signed copy of Shirley’s Brownie Bible, a book from the 'Competitive Wine Tasting' episode, (10) custom lunch boxes made exclusively for cast and crew, signed Abed Nadir Funko doll, signed Annie Edison Funko doll, signed Britta Perry Funko doll, and a signed Shirley Bennett Funko doll." You can donate for the chance to win here.

The Community table read will be streamed on the Community YouTube page on Monday, May 18th at 2 pm PT.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.