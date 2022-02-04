Hit Netflix Series Continues to Dominate Streaming Charts

Third-party viewership measuring service Nieslen has released their updated metrics for the first full week of the year, revealing that Netflix dominated the competition once again. Not only were eight of the top 10 original streaming TV shows in the US from Netflix, but the #1 title held strong to the top spot as Cobra Kai remained the champion. In the week of December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022 (the last table of data released by Nielsen), Cobra Kai had been streamed 2.42 billion minutes by US audiences but the most recent data, for the week of January 3 to January 9, reveals the series was streamed 2.153 billion minutes, a dip of just 12% week over week.

This minor dip in viewership week over week is a strong metric for how many people are watching the series, which has already been renewed for season five on the service. Few other shows across these two weeks had a similar drop off with some, Netflix’s Emily in Paris for example, dropping over 50%. Sitting at #1, Cobra Kai beat out other Netflix hits like The Witcher, Queer Eye, Ozark, and Lost in Space. Another notable series that made the Top 10 however was naturally Disney+ original The Book of Boba Fett. With just two episodes released at the time that this data was collected, the Star Wars original series was streamed 563 million minutes, beating out several Netflix shows with x15 the amount of available episodes.

For those that were part of the billions of minutes watched for Cobra Kai, the good news is that more is already on teh way. During a recent interview with Collider, co-creator and co-showrunner Josh Heald explained that there are already stories in the works past Season 5.

“We’ve always looked back at our original plan with open eyes because with so many new branches and so many new characters and interactions and what you’re seeing during production when, ‘Oh wow, these two people together, there’s something interesting about that duo,’ you want to lean more into it and when you do lean more into it, it naturally pushes other things along and further out. It’s changed at times, but it also hasn’t. We still have an endgame plan. We’re still writing beyond Season 5. But it’s been fun to bring in those new characters and storylines and let them lead the way sometimes.”

The full list of streaming Top 10 original shows for the week of January 3 to January 9, 2022 can be found below.

1. Cobra Kai (Netflix), 2.153 billion minutes viewed

2. The Witcher (Netflix),1.105 billion

3. Stay Close (Netflix), 988 million minutes viewed

4. Queer Eye(Netflix), 723 million

5. The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+) 563 million

6. Emily In Paris (Netflix),553 million

7. Ozark(Netflix), 301 million

8. The Wheel of Time (Prime Video), 300 million

9. Lost In Space (Netflix),291 million

10. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 254 million