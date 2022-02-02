Netflix Series Explodes to Top of Streaming Charts, Defeating Hawkeye and The Witcher

It only took Cobra Kai a few days after the debut of its latest season to once again rise to the top of the streaming charts. The fourth season of Netflix’s acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series was released on the streaming service on New Year’s Eve and immediately took over the daily Top 10 charts. Now that the full streaming numbers from that week have been released, Cobra Kai‘s performance is even more impressive.

According to Nielsen, Netflix subscribers watched more than 2.4 billion minutes of Cobra Kai during the week of December 27th to January 2nd. That was enough to blow past previous streaming leader The Witcher, even though Cobra Kai was only available on Netflix for three days of that week. The Witcher, which was on Netflix for that entire timeframe, was viewed for 1.8 billion minutes. Other shows making the top 10 streaming list for that time period include Hawkeye, Emily in Paris, The Wheel of Time, and The Book of Boba Fett.

Cobra Kai has been a major hit for Netflix since coming over from YouTube in 2020, a trend that has continued with the recently released Season 4. Netflix has already completed filming on a fifth season of the series, which will explore the aftermath of the All-Valley Karate Tournament and Daniel’s surprise visitor in the final scene of Season 4.

“When Daniel went to Okinawa [in Cobra Kai Season 3], we saw that Chozen had lived this life of shame, coming off the events of Karate Kid II,” Cobra Kai. “And that Daniel coming to Okinawa gave him an opportunity to redeem himself in his eyes. And we always felt that he showed him a couple moves, but he’s always going to feel that responsibility to help Daniel.”

“And so, the fact that at the end of Season 4, things are worse than they’ve ever been,” he continued. “Cobra Kai is more popular than it’s ever been, with Terry Silver relishing it and in full force and Daniel supposedly having to shut down Miyagi Do. That when you think about it from Daniel’s perspective, what does he have to come back from this?”

What did you think of Cobra Kai's fourth season? Are you looking forward to the next installment?