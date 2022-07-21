Resident Alien Renewed for Season 3 by SYFY

SYFY's Resident Alien is coming back for Season 3. The show announced the news on its own social media profile. They tweeted, "Harry's officially back for thirds. #ResidentAlien will return for Season 3, and don't miss the rest of Season 2 on August 10." It's a big win for NBCUniversal as fans really love the Alan Tudyk series. Season 2 returns later this summer, but the burning questions about the show remain. The crash landed alien is still processing trying to destroy humanity, but there are some complications. Namely, where is that alien baby? And how will Asta's choice in the midseason finale affect things going forward. Check out the post for yourself down below.

NBCUniversal President of Scripted Content Lisa Katz had soaring praise for the series after it was renewed for Season 2.

"With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony," Katz explained in a statement. "A script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great. The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry's very particular perspective on humans."

For fans who want more Resident Alien, there is a panel for the show at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon. Here's how SYFY describes the panel: "The cast of Resident Alien -- Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen and Judah Prehn – as well as executive producer/showrunner Chris Sheridan, come together for the first time on the same stage to answer your burning questions and give you an out-of-this-world exclusive look into the season two return on Aug. 10 on SYFY. Moderated by "Ancient Aliens" star and co-executive producer (and Resident Alien guest star) Giorgio A. Tsoukalos. The series is from UCP."

Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse made the original comic book the series is based on, "Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien played by Tudyk that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life ... but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

