Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Has Hilarious Reaction to American Horror Story Casting: “Did I Die Again?”

Earlier today FX announced that full cast for the tenth season of American Horror Story and with it came the surprising reveal that Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin will appear in a series regular role. This announcement caused a ruckus online as fans reacted to the news so much that Culkin began trending on Twitter. The star tweeted a response to his name trending online, saying: “I just woke up and saw I was trending. Can someone explain what’s going on? Did I die again??” Culkin is referring to the 2014 online hoax that he had passed away, which he previously lampooned on his band’s Twitter account.

Culkin made his mark as a child actor appearing in films like Uncle Buck, Home Alone & Home Alone 2, My Girl, The Good Sun, The Pagemaster, and Richie Rich. From 1994 to 2003 he made no television or movie appearances, but in recent years has started to enter the public light and dabble in acting once again. He recently appeared on The Jim Gaffigan Show (playing himself) and the Hulu series Dollface. Considering Culkin’s openness about his time as a child actor, it’s not hard to imagine him either playing a similar character in the series or perhaps even playing himself in a very exaggerated story.

Just like who Culkin will play in the new season of American Horror Story remains a mystery, so does the theme of the new batch of episodes. What we do know is that Culkin will be joined by long time AHS alumni Sarah Paulson and Even Peters. Other cast members confirmed for the tenth season include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

I just woke up and saw I was trending. Can someone explain what’s going on? Did I die again?? — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 26, 2020

Even before the series had announced its cast for the tenth season, FX has already renewed the series for seasons 11, 12, and 13 which d will arrive over the course of the next few years. There’s no telling what stories or genres co-creator Ryan Murphy and his team will choose to explore in the upcoming seasons of the show. The first nine seasons have dealt with all kinds of different time periods and horror tropes with the most recent season, AHS: 1984, being modeled after the popular slasher films of the 1980s, taking place at a summer camp with a terrifying past.

(Cover Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)