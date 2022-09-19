House of the Dragon: Alicent's Green Dress Is Much More Significant Than You Might Think

Alicent Hightower's role has been becoming more important with each passing episode of HBO's House of the Dragon. The character started as the daughter of the King's Hand and the best friend of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, but she quickly won the king's affection and became his new queen. A rivalry has now been born between her and Rhaenyra, largely due to the birth of her son, Aegon II, who many believe should be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. During Sunday night's new episode, Alicent donned a green dress, which foreshadows an even bigger issue between her and Rhaenyra and sets the stage for what's to come.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk...

Alicent is known for wearing green dresses, but we haven't seen her donning one on the show (save for some footage in the trailers). The feast celebrating the wedding of Rhaenyra and Laenor sees Alicent make a grand entrance, much later than she's expected. She actually interrupts her husband's speech by arriving in the grand hall. The crowd is silent, many noticing not just her timing, but the color of her dress.

Two men at the celebration talk about the significance of Alicent's dress, with one explaining to the other that the colors of the flame atop High Tower (owned by Alicent's House) change depending on the situations the Hightowers find themselves in. Green signifies the calling of their banners, which usually means going to war.

What Does Alicent's Green Dress Mean?

The colors of House Targaryen are black and red, and the event featured an in the episode is the celebration of a future Targaryen queen's wedding. Dressing in those colors would have been appropriate, so taking on another color is an act of defiance on Alicent's part, now believing that Rhaenyra lied to her about Daemon and knowing that there will eventually be a conflict between her children and stepdaughter.

The biggest significance in the implication of war, a specific war called "Dance of the Dragons" that we know will take place between Rhaenyra and Aegon II. In the Fire & Blood, in the years prior to the war, Alicent wears green in protest to Rhaenyra's rule. She and her supporters in King's Landing, who eventually want Aegon II to rule, come to be known as the Greens, while Rhaenyra and her supporters are known as the Blacks. The rivalry only grows more bitter until the start of the war.

For the show, this single dress represents a major turning point in the story. The relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent won't get much better from here on out.

