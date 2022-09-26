House of the Dragon: Blood Is Spilled in Episode 7 Preview Trailer

Believe it or not, there are only four episodes left in the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series has been airing for six weeks now, and the latest episode saw the story leap 10 years into the future. That time jump has kicked the intensity of the series up a notch as the fight for the future of the Iron Throne draws even closer.

There will be even more action in the seventh episode of House of the Dragon next weekend. The sneak peek trailer for "Driftmark" was released by HBO after Sunday night's episode, and it sees the Targaryens at war with themselves. By the end of the minute-long preview, blood has been shed, and it appears Alicent cuts Rhaenyra with a knife. You can watch the full preview in the video below.

The sixth episode of House of the Dragon introduced a time jump that saw multiple important characters recast with older actors. Emma D'Arcy replaced Milly Alcock in the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Olivia Cooke took over the role of Alicent Hightower from Emily Carey.

Following her final appearance in episode five, Carey spoke with Variety about passing the role of Alicent on to Cooke in the coming episode.

"It's very strange, having this much this much freedom and this much ownership of a role, and then not even being able to read the rest of the scripts, because it was so top secret," Carey explained. "I am incredibly excited to see Olivia and Emma [D'Arcy, who plays the adult Rhaenyra] do their thing. They are both the loveliest people ever, and I've admired Olivia as work for years and years. So to be able to hand off a role to her of all people fills me with so much joy and pride."

"I just can't wait to see the episodes and actually watch the show with the viewer, and not be cringing at myself," she added. "I can actually take it in from an audience's perspective, which is quite nice."

