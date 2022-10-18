House of the Dragon's Surprising Targaryen Eerily Predicts Explosive Moments in the Series

House Targaryen is in disarray, but one member of the family seems to know how things are going to shake out long before they actually happen. At multiple points during House of the Dragon Season 1, something has happened that was already mentioned by the ever-quiet Helaena Targaryen in a cryptic message. Fans and on-screen characters have largely ignored Helaena to this point in the series, but she's making the case that she may be one of the most pivotal characters in the series.

Early on in Sunday's penultimate episode, Alicent comes across Helaena while looking for her brother-husband Aegon. While Helaena doesn't know where Aegon is, she tells her mother, "Beware the beast beneath the boards." It just seems like the ramblings of a strange person at the time, potentially hinting at where Aegon could be hiding, but it turns out to be something much bigger. At the end of the episode, as Aegon is crowned King, Rhaenys busts through the floor with her dragon, interrupting the entire ceremony and putting House Targaryen on notice.

The prediction of Rhaenys and her dragon isn't the first time Helaena has seemingly seen into the future. Earlier in the season, Helaena talked with Alicent about her brother, Aemond, and the fact that he was being teased for not having a dragon. During that sequence, Helaena said he "will have to close an eye." It didn't make sense at the time, but one episode later, Aemond lost his eye in a fight with his nephews after taking control of the great dragon Vhagar.

Can Targaryens See the Future?

Some Targaryens are known as "Dreamers," with the ability to have visions of certain incidents before they happen. This is often discussed in regards to Aegon's prophecy, the Song of Ice and Fire, as well as Daenys Targaryen, who envisioned the collapse of Old Valyria.

Helaena appears to be another dreamer in the long line of Targaryens. She may not fully understand her gifts, but she has demonstrated the ability to recognize things before they come to pass. That could play a vital role in the coming war with Rhaenyra.

House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale airs on HBO and HBO Max this coming Sunday.