House of the Dragon Scribe Teases "Blood and Cheese" Storyline for Season 2, Here's What That Means

House of the Dragon's first season came out this year, and Game of Thrones fans were quickly drawn back into the wide world of Westeros. The first season had a lot of excitement and some shocking moments as well as some weird and unexpected turns. According to writer Sara Hess, the upcoming second season will feature Fire & Blood's "Blood and Cheese" storyline, which isn't as odd as it sounds.

In George R.R. Martin's book, Blood and Cheese are the nicknames given to two characters who seek revenge against Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), and the Greens on behalf of Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) and Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) following the death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys, who was killed by Aemond. "We are currently writing the finale of Season 2," Hess explained to Variety. When asked if Season 2 will featured Blood and Cheese, she teased, "I don't think you will be disappointed." Without giving anything away, Hess teases that fans won't be "disappointed" when it comes to a gnarly moment from the book.

Will HBO Make More Game of Thrones Spinoffs?

HBO has had many Game of Thrones projects in development over the years, but House of the Dragon is only the second to make it to production and the first to make it to air. There was a prequel series starring Naomi Watts that filmed a pilot but ended up being scrapped by HBO. Earlier this year, it was revealed that a Jon Snow series was development with Kit Harington but no new news has been released. In fact, it sounds like we won't be getting any new shows before House of the Dragon's second season.

"I think probably the next thing would be [House of the Dragon] season two," Casey Bloys recently shared. "I try not to comment too much [on] development, so there's not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George is happy with and we're happy with, we'll move forward."

This week, Martin also confirmed that the recent shakeups at HBO have impacted the Game of Thrones franchise.

"Now I am back in the salt mine, working... working on so many bloody things, my head may soon explode," Martin shared on his blog. "Yes, Winds of Winter, yes, yes. And House of the Dragon, Season 2. And several of the other successor shows that we're developing with HBO. (Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping... maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly)."

The first season of House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max.