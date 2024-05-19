Jeremy Renner Says He Fell Asleep Filming Mayor of Kingstown After Snow Plow Accident

In January of 2023 Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was caught up in an unfortunate snow plow accident. After Renner had cleared his road during a snowstorm he stopped to help a motorist. Soon after he was run over by the plow and had spent the better part of last year in recovery. After nearly costing him his life, Renner returned to acting at the end of last year to resume filming on Mayor of Kingstown.

In a new interview, Renner discussed how his abilities have changed since that day, explaining a situation on set where he passed out from being worked too hard. "They go, 'And action!' And I was out. We realized they worked me too hard, too many hours, too many days in a row," Renner told The Hollywood Reporter. "What I'm willing to do is everything, but what I'm able to do is a different thing."

While he may have been able to get away with a lot more prior to the accident, now he likens himself to a child actor. "They have to treat me like I'm a child actor," he quipped. "The mayor of Kingstown is now like a 14-year-old."

Season 3 of the popular Paramount+ series is set to premiere on June 2 in the U.S. and Canada while international markets will wait just a day, June 3, to watch the premiere. Per the synopsis, season 3 sees "a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions."

In addition to Renner, Mayor of Kingstown boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including series regulars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, Christoph Schrewe and Keith Cox.

Renner's recovery also inspired his new music, including his most recent single "Wait." The actor and musician opened up to Comicbook about the new single and hope healing the experience was for him.

"This has been a very different musical experience, because the story was already written and what to write about," he said. "There's just different milestones to it. It was an easier thing to write about, even though it's definitely pretty revealing and emotional, and about these milestones in the recovery. But [it was] wonderfully cathartic and healing for me to do it. And I love that people are... Again, it's different because everybody else is kind of 'in on the joke' or understanding the narrative, before the music comes out. So I think that makes it kind of a different experience. And I'm glad that people are loving and liking it and are connected to it. So wonderful, uniting, overwhelming experience."

