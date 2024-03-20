House of the Dragon Season 2: First Posters Released for Game of Thrones Prequel's Return

House of the Dragon Season 2 just revealed the first character posters ahead of a trailer tomorrow. Fans were surprised to hear that the HBO favorite will be coming back this year. These forbidding images herald some changes for the cast of the Game of Thrones prequel. The words "All Must Choose" lay across the front for all to see. Sudden death and radical change to the status quo is nothing new for longtime Game of Thrones viewers. You can expect a lot of the same dramatic twists and turns from House of the Dragon Season 2. Check out the posters down below.

Deadline previously talked to House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal. He addressed the looming return of this series after a bit of a wait for fans. Those viewers should expect everything to be ratcheted up one click higher for Season 2.

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal explained. "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

