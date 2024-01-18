Another Game of Thrones Spinoff Confirmed to Film This Year

The Game of Thrones franchise definitely isn't slowing down anytime soon, thanks to the success of the recent prequel series House of the Dragon. HBO has planned to further expand the Game of Thrones saga on television — and it sounds like the latest planned spinoff could get off the ground sooner than later. A new report from The Wrap, citing comments from HBO boss Casey Bloys, suggests that the Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is on track to start filming at some point in 2024. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was previously expected to begin filming in spring of this year, but Bloys stresses that casting and writing on the series are both still underway.

"I think with a show like this, when somebody reads that something is in development, there becomes an expectation that that is being shot, which is not the case," Bloys explained. "So right now the only two things that are greenlit are House of the Dragon, obviously, and The Hedge Knight. There are a lot of other projects in development but I don't have anything imminent to report."

What Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight About?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will explore the three novellas in the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series, which take place roughly a century before the events of Game of Thrones. These fan-favorite novellas include 1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword," and 2010's "The Mystery Knight."

"The plan is more of a creative one in that much of the reasoning behind it is that it has a smaller canvas, that there's an intimacy to the visual canvas that allows us to generate the show faster than say House of the Dragon might turn around because there's so much VFX," HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi explained in an interview last year. "You may know based on the novellas that dragons don't exist so by virtue of that it will be a faster piece to turn around given that we don't have all these visual effect assets needing to deliver."

"[It would] ideally [be] year-to-year and arcing out a three-season series, which maps out the three novellas that George wrote," Orsi said. "Of course, we'd like more beyond that, and George is continuing to think about the remaining novellas that he still wants to write but at this point, we have our eye on three seasons that would map out each book, each novella."

How Many Episodes Will House of the Dragon Season 2 Be?

As HBO confirmed in March of last year, House of the Dragon will have eight episodes in its second season, as opposed to the ten episode order of its first season. Plot details are currently unknown, but it sounds like the episodes will deliver on some major elements.

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," showrunner Ryan Condal explained earlier this year. "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

