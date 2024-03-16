3 Body Problem Star John Bradley Speaks on Possible Reunion of Jon Snow and Samwell Tarley (Exclusive)

We asked John Bradley if we're more likely to see a real-life alien invasion or a Game of Thrones reunion.

3 Body Problem is heading to Netflix next week, and the new show was created for television by Game of Thrones alums David Benioff and Dan Weiss. The series, which is being adapted from the award-winning sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin, features a few familiar faces from Game of Thrones. John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce are all in the upcoming series. ComicBook.com recently spoke to Bradley about the show, and we asked if there's a chance that he will play Samwell Tarly from Game of Thrones ever again. A Jon Snow series starring Kit Harington was revealed to be in development in 2021, but no news updated news of the project has been announced since.

"Well, one of those things is more in my own hands than the other, I should say," Bradley replied when asked if people are more likely to see a real-life alien invasion or a reunion between Jon and Samwell. "But it depends what you want more. What would you prefer? I am at your service. What would you prefer?"

"I think one thing can't be any more impossible than anything else," Bradley added. "It's either impossible or it isn't though ... The distance between possible and impossible is massive."

When ComicBook.com's Chris Killian made the argument that Earth "isn't ready for the concrete alien evidence," Broadley replied, "All right, then, let's do it."

You can watch our interview with John Bradley at the top of the page.

What Is 3 Body Problem About?



Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming series: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series back in 2020. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

3 Body Problem debuts on Netflix on March 21st.