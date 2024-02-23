New Game of Thrones Spinoff Sets Premiere Window on HBO

Game of Thrones's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is now scheduled to release in 2025. Warner Bros. Discovery had their Q4 earnings call this morning and the company announced the news. Not too long ago another Game of Thrones spinoff was announced and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will get out the door long before Aegon's Conquest is completed. CEO David Zaslav got up there himself to herald the arrival of another installment in the popular franchise. Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon premiered to gangbusters numbers on both HBO and Max. It sounds like the company is hoping that the lightning can strike a third time in 2025.

Back in April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery announced A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. So, it's been getting worked on for a while now. HBO head man Casey Bloys had some comments recently that hinted at filming on the spinoff coming this year. A report from The Wrap zeroed in on the spring, but casting and writing seems to be ongoing.

"I think with a show like this, when somebody reads that something is in development, there becomes an expectation that that is being shot, which is not the case," Bloys previously said. "So right now the only two things that are greenlit are House of the Dragon, obviously, and The Hedge Knight. There are a lot of other projects in development but I don't have anything imminent to report."

What's The Plan For Game Of Thrones?

(Photo: HBO)

Well, with all of these spinoffs, some of the longtime fans have become concerned about the timetables for these projects. HBO and its parent company remain determined to get more shows in the universe out there. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has one big advantage compared to the main series.

"The plan is more of a creative one in that much of the reasoning behind it is that it has a smaller canvas, that there's an intimacy to the visual canvas that allows us to generate the show faster than say House of the Dragon might turn around because there's so much VFX," HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi argued when asked about the flood of projects. "You may know based on the novellas that dragons don't exist so by virtue of that it will be a faster piece to turn around given that we don't have all these visual effect assets needing to deliver."

"[It would] ideally [be] year-to-year and arcing out a three-season series, which maps out the three novellas that George wrote," Orsi added. "Of course, we'd like more beyond that, and George is continuing to think about the remaining novellas that he still wants to write but at this point, we have our eye on three seasons that would map out each book, each novella."

What's Coming In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight?

Here's how HBO described the series in the first longline: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros. A young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age where the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Thone and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destines, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Are you surprised this show is happening so soon? Let us know down in the comments!