House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Introduces a New Stark, Returns to The Wall

Last week, HBO released two new trailers or House of the Dragon Season 2, a trailer for the Black Council and a trailer for the Green Council and while the dueling trailers were themselves a surprise for fans of the series based upon the works of George R.R. Martin's works, there were some other details in the trailers as well — including the introduction of a new Stark. Speaking with EW, House of the Dragon showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal broke things down and explains the introduction of Cregan Stark.

Cregan Stark, played by Tom Taylor, appears in the Rhaenyra-themed "Black Council" trailer. The Lord of Winterfell, Cregan is shown walking along the top of the Wall with Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett).

"He's very powerful," Condal said. "Everybody's vying for his army. He's quite a bit younger than Ned Stark was, so it's interesting to see the Young Wolf, the young Stark lord, and how he carries himself in the world, and the burden that's on his shoulders being the Warden of the North. I'm excited for the audience to see and experience that."

How Did Season 1 of House of the Dragon End?

Season 1 of House of the Dragon ended with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) set to become ruler of the Seven Kingdoms with her father, King Viserys (Paddy Constantine) deciding on her to succeed him. However, after his death, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowns her own son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) king in her place. One of Alicent's sons also kills one of Rhaenyra's sons, a moment that kicks off the war that is set to be a much larger conflict in Season 2.

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal previously told Deadline. "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

Seasons 3 and 4 of House of the Dragon Could Be in the Works

While there has been no official announcement that future seasons of House of the Dragon are in the works, Game of Thrones author Martin has previously written about visiting the House of the Dragon production, noting that there have been some discussions of third and fourth seasons of the series amidst walking around the set.

"It was not all tromping through sets, though," Martin wrote in part. "I also spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough."

Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and Max on June 16th.