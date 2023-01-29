House of the Dragon May Be Casting a Key Role From the Books

HBO had finally released all the episodes of their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely was a big hit for the network. The series focuses on the time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with it showing us the history of house Targaryen. House of the Dragon season one leads us to the big war between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty that are both claiming the right to the iron throne. House of the Dragon has yet to begin filming but it seems as if the series i casting a major role for the second season. Previously, a writer on the series revealed that the new season will feature the "Blood and Cheese" storyline and it seems was if they may already be casting the roles. A new-self tape has revealed a character that is assumed to be the Cheese part of the story.

Previously, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

