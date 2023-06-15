House of the Dragon Star Explains the Power of Wearing a Game of Thrones Wig

Last year, HBO released the first spinoff of the hit series Game of Thrones, and it did pretty well for the network. House of the Dragon had the biggest premiere episode in the past decade for the network and was quickly renewed for a second season. It is currently filming that second season, and fans should expect another look into Westeros pretty soon. One of the stars of House of the Dragon, Emma D'Arcy, recently sat down with Deadline, where they revealed how empowering wearing a Game of Thrones wig can be.

"The wig is amazing. It does all the work," D'Arcy said in the new interview with the trade. "It changes everything about your reality. It's funny, when we come in on a weekend to rehearse or something, I would be as I am. I come in and I'm completely invisible. People are barging around, and I can just sort of lurk about and no one really notices that I'm there until we're doing the work. Obviously as an actor it's a total gift because I leave the makeup trailer with that platinum blonde hair and the world is different. When you come in wearing a blonde wig, people want to hold the door open for you. Honestly, I can't stress this enough. People should try it. People should go out in the reverse of however they look or present and see how different the world is. It's wild."

Are There Any More Game of Thrones Spinoffs in Development?

HBO has started working on multiple projects set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon and even the just announced A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. There are also a ton of other spin-offs in development including a series based on Aegon the Conqueror as well as a Jon Snow spin-off set way after the events of Game of Thrones. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for quite some time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley revealed of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

House of the Dragon Season 2 will star Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

