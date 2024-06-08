House of the Dragon Star Reveals Why He Still Hasn't Watched Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon is finally returning to HBO for its second season this month, and fans are eager to find out what's next for the Game of Thrones spinoff. Since House of the Dragon is a prequel, you don't have to know the original show to understand what's going on. In fact, some people have started the new series without having seen Game of Thrones, and that includes one member of the show's cast. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen), and he explained why he hasn't watched the original series.

"I haven't seen the original Game of Thrones," Mitchell admitted when asked who he thinks Aemond would have an interesting dialogue with from the original show. "I have a confession to make. I've never seen it and I didn't want to watch it going into this role. I didn't want it to inform my decisions in any way, shape, or form, you know, whether it be consciously or subconsciously. I wanted to bring something fresh. Aemond is one of a kind, you know."

What Is House of the Dragon Season 2 About?

At the end of the first season of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) was supposed to become the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, having been appointed by her late father, King Viserys (Paddy Constantine). Unfortunately, things go awry when Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowns her son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as the new king instead. The season ends with one of Alicent's sons killing one of Rhaenyra's sons, essentially igniting a war that is expected to bloom in the second season. While speaking about House of the Dragon Season 2, showrunner Ryan Condal addressed the work being done on the new episodes...

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal said (per Deadline). "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

Back in December, author George R.R. Martin teased that they're already working on the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon. Martin is known for writing the books Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are based on, and he's been hands-on when it comes to the onscreen adaptions. The author took to his blog and shared some updates about the franchise.

House of the Dragon returns June 16th.