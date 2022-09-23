House of the Dragon Photos Reveal First Look at Aged-Up Characters After Time Jump
House of the Dragon is about to go through a major time jump in Episode 6 this week, and with that leap forward in time we will also get a whole new set of characters that will affect the course of the future in Westeros.
Thanks to the House of the Dragon Episode 6 Trailer we were already able to get a sense of a few new House of the Dragon characters we're about to meet – now a gallery of new photos from Episode 6 reveal better looks at those new characters – and what some of the characters we know look like, aged up.
Rhaenyra & Laenor Velaryon, Baby Joffrey
Emmy D'Arcy will play the older Rhaenyra; John Macmillian will play the older Laenor. The Baby is most likely their third child, "Joff."
Queen Alicent & Ser Criston Cole
Olivia Cooke will take over as the older Queen Alicent – and Ser Criston clearly no works for her.
Queen Alicent & Helaena Targaryen
Joining Olivia Cooke's Alicent will be Phia Saban as Alicent and King Viserys' youngest child, Helaena. If you think Targaryen family ties were creepy before, strap on in...
Aegon II Targaryen
Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) is the biggest challenge to Rhaenyra's rule – and the green outfit and training session with Ser Criston suggests he's getting ready for a fight with his half-sister.
Ser Harwin, Ser Criston, Aemond Targaryen, Jacaerys Velaryon
Prince Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and Prince Aemond (Leo Ashton) are getting some sparring work. Note the emerging difference in color in their garb.
Daemon Targaryen & Laena Velaryon
Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) will officially take Lady Laena as his wife, after their clear flirtation at Rhaenyra's wedding.
Lady Laena Velaryon
Nanna Blondell is about to show just how ambitious an adult Leana Velaryon can be, once she enters the Game of Thrones.
Daemon, Baela and Rhaena Targaryen
Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) will go from creepy uncle to Zaddy with the birth of his twin girls Baela and Rhaena with Laena Velaryon.
Baela and Rhaena Targaryen
Bethany Antonia (Lady Baela) and Phoebe Campbell (Lady Rhaena) are adding a new future faction vying for the Iron Throne.
Lord Lyonel Strong
Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) is about to see his job as Hand of the King and father of Strong family collide.
Ser Harwin "Breakbones" Strong
Played by Ryan Corr, Harwin is the eldest son of Hand of the King Lyonel Strong, brother Larys, and part of Rhaenyra's guard.
Larys Strong
Matthew Needham's Larys Strong is quickly becoming the Littlefinger of House of the Dragon.