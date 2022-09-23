House of the Dragon Photos Reveal First Look at Aged-Up Characters After Time Jump

House of the Dragon is about to go through a major time jump in Episode 6 this week, and with that leap forward in time we will also get a whole new set of characters that will affect the course of the future in Westeros.

Thanks to the House of the Dragon Episode 6 Trailer we were already able to get a sense of a few new House of the Dragon characters we're about to meet – now a gallery of new photos from Episode 6 reveal better looks at those new characters – and what some of the characters we know look like, aged up.