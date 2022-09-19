House of the Dragon Is About to Introduce a Whole New Set of Pivotal Characters in Game of Thrones History

House of the Dragon Episode 6 will mark a milestone moment in the series, as we will see a significant time jump occur in the story, complete with some major characters in the series being recast with new (older) actors. However, as House of the Dragon takes a leap forward in time there will also be a whole new set of characters that the series introduces. After watching the House of the Dragon Midseason Trailer, we already have an idea of quite a few key characters from the history of Game of Thrones who will start getting a much bigger spotlight in Episode 6!

Aegon II Targaryen (Photo: HBO) As you can see, King Viserys I and Queen Alicent Hightower's firstborn son will be coming of age in the time period of Episode 6. Aegon II is the biggest challenge to Rhaenyra's claim to the throne, and it's clear that House Hightower wants to instill the hunger for rule inside of him. Footage hints that Aegon will not be friendly with the children of his half-sister. Aegon II is one of the most significant figures in the history of Westeros and the Targaryen Dynasty.

Aemond Targaryen (Photo: HBO) King Viserys I and Queen Alicent's second-born son is a close ally with his brother Aegon II and has a significant role in the history of Westeros and the Targaryen family, as well. The trailer teases that Aemond will have a literal trial by fire, presumably trying to bond with his dragon at a young age.

Helaena Targaryen King Viserys and Alicent's third child is a daughter, Helaena. It's hard to keep track of the babies that Alicent's been holding, but by Episode 6 of House of the Dragon, she'll also be part of Aegon II's side of things. Helaena also has a larger role to come in the history of Game of Thrones. The character's portrayal will be split between actresses Evie Allen (young), and Phia Saban (Older).

Jacaerys Velaryon (Photo: HBO) Princess Rhaenyra's first-born son Jacaerys is seen as a young boy learning the ways of the Targaryens – including getting a dragon to spew fire with the classic line "Dracarys!" Obviously, with Aegon II and Aemond coming of age first, Rhaenyra's son will grow into manhood with a target on his back.

Lucerys Velaryon (Photo: HBO) Princess Rhaenyra's second-born son Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon is one of the most pivotal characters in this era of the Targaryen saga. He's spotted briefly here at a young age, training with his brother Jacaerys and half-brothers Aegon II and Aemond. Clearly Luke will learn early on just how brutal the exploding tensions within the family can get.

Joffrey Velaryon (Photo: HBO) Rhaenyra's youngest son is the baby she's seen holding. We all know just what a loaded name "Joffrey" is in Game of Thrones. Will "Joff" Velaryon be as infamous as Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones? Not yet, at least...

Lady Baela Targaryen Daemon and Lady Laena Velaryon's eldest daughter.

Lady Rhaena Targaryen Daemon and Laena's Youngest daughter