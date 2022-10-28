Law & Order SVU Fans Thrilled With Amanda Rollins and Elliot Stabler's Team-Up on Organized Crime

The team of Law & Order: Organized Crime got a little help from SVU, and fans were over the moon with the delightful team-up. Tonight's episode of Organized Crime saw Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) teaming up with SVU's Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), as she brought him a case that tied into the Orgaznied Crime team's recent bust of several corrupt police. This new case seemed to involve another possible team of corrupt police, though as things moved forward not everything was as it initially seemed. Fans loved seeing Rollins and Stabler together on the same show, and you can find some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.

Fans are especially excited to see more of Rollins since this season is set to be her last on SVU. It was revealed earlier this year that she would be leaving at some point this season, and she would confirm the news in a statement on social media, which you can find below.

Giddish wrote "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on 'SVU' and put them toward everything that's next to come," Giddish said.

What have you thought about tonight's Organized Crime? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!